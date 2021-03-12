Skyrim, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and more are getting the Xbox Series X FPS Boost treatment

With Bethesda now officially a part of the Xbox family, a bunch of the studio's games are now available on Game Pass, and a good chunk of those are getting the FPS Boost treatment for Xbox Series X/S.

Speaking with Larry Hryb, AKA "Xbox's Major Nelson," (thanks, Wario64) Xbox communications manager Jeff Rubenstein confirmed that five of the Bethesda games that just launched on Game Pass are being FPS Boosted for Microsoft's new-gen consoles. Those games are Dishonored Definitive Edition, Skyrim Special Edition, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Prey. Rubenstein also clarified that all five of the new FPS Boosted games will allow you to toggle on and off the feature in case you'd rather play them the way they were originally released, though I can't imagine why you'd want to do that.

There's a lot going on with Xbox at the moment, so you'd be forgiven if you've missed the news about FPS Boost. It's exactly what it sounds like: a new feature exclusive to Xbox Series X/S that gives some older games, primarily Xbox One-era titles, a significant framerate boost without needing the original developers to do anything. This latest batch of Besthesda games join a paltry list of titles that support the feature at the moment, but Microsoft has signaled that it plans on adding FPS Boost to its backlog of Xbox games about every couple of weeks.

If you're still wondering what Microsoft's Bethesda acquisition means for exclusivity, Xbox says "some" future Bethesda games will be Xbox and PC exclusives.