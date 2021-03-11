Fallout 4, Oblivion, Prey, and 8 more Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, and 2017's Prey are coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, March 12, alongside eight other Bethesda games.

The impending game lineup was announced today at a roundtable event discussing the immediate and long-term implications of Microsoft's newly minted acquisition of Bethesda. The publisher teased that more games would come to Game Pass this week to celebrate the deal, and it really wasn't kidding. Here's the full list of 11 new games:

Doom

Doom 2

Doom 3

Doom 64

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

The Evil Within

Fallout 4

Prey

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

These 11 games will join the nine Bethesda titles already available on Xbox Game Pass, pushing the subscription's catalog to a whopping 20 Bethesda games. Those nine existing games are:

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Rage 2

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

With these additions, the vast majority of Bethesda's library is now available on Xbox Game Pass, especially if you're only looking at its most popular titles. A few notable absences would be Fallout 3, the original Rage, and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. Bethesda still has plenty of games under its belt which could be added in the months to come, and with future games from the publisher coming to Game Pass on day one , its selection will only get bigger from here.