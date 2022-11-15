Skyrim modders are adding DLSS support so you can stack mods without tanking FPS

Skyrim DLSS support is in the works from a modder aiming to make the 11-year-old RPG even easier to run.

As reported by RockPaperShotgun (opens in new tab), Skyrim modders are developing a plugin that'll give Skyrim's Special and Anniversary editions DLSS, FSR2, and XeSS support. Proficient modders can download the plugin via GitHub (opens in new tab) now, and a more consumer-friendly version will be made public once the mod author adds VR support.

It makes sense that the modders are prioritizing VR compatibility, as it's a lot trickier to hit a comfortable frame rate playing in VR compared to a traditional PC setup. That said, DLSS support will also presumably make it a lot easier for stack the best Skyrim mods without sacrificing frames per second, as the tech uses super sampling to improve performance without overtaxing your GPU.

The mod's author, who goes by PureDark, explained that it's being designed for "GPU limited situations." Although they admitted most rigs won't struggle to run Skyrim at 1080p, they said "it's actually pretty easy to hit GPU bottleneck at 4k with some graphic mods." Essentially, if you're running a zillion Skyrim mods, DLSS will help a lot with performance, and if you're only running a few, DLSS might give you the extra frames to stack on a few more, or opt for more GPU-intensive mods.

PureDark also confirmed that the developer behind the popular ENB graphics mod is working on compatibility with the DLSS mod. "I am aware that the most GPU heavy mod is ENB and I've already talked with Boris about it, he agreed to do the compatibility from his side (which is the only way to make ENB compatible since it's close sourced)," PureDark said.

