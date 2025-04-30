Oblivion Remastered expands its "modding capabilities" with a script extender just like the original RPG and Skyrim, but the creator says don't "get your hopes up yet"

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has been out for over a week now, meaning skilled fans have been hard at work modding Bethesda Game Studios' remade RPG since – so hard at work, in fact, one has already released a script extender.

Much like the original 2006 Oblivion and Skyrim, the remaster does indeed have its very own script extender now. Oblivion Remastered Script Extender, as it's dubbed, or "OBSE64," has arrived thanks to modder "ianpatt" on Nexus Mods with over 80,000 downloads already. As the creator explains in the script extender's description, it serves as "a modder's resource that expands the modding capabilities of Oblivion Remastered."

OBSE64's launch is kind of a big deal, especially as Bethesda declared that officially, "mods are not supported" for Oblivion Remastered. That means there's no equivalent to the OG RPG's Construction Set or Skyrim's Creation Kit to help modders expand the game, but a tool like the script extender removes limitations and means fans have more access to the remaster's engine as well as tools to add features to or enhance it more easily.

It isn't all sunshine and rainbows for excited Oblivion Remastered modders, though – ianpatt reveals as much himself. The script extender still has a long way to go now, and "is going to develop based on the needs of modders." It also isn't a copy of the 2006 Oblivion's own script extender, either. "As modding will probably be very different," writes the modder, "this is not intended to be a direct port of classic OBSE's functionality."

As for actually modding the new Oblivion, it also won't be the same as it was with the 2006 title, so players shouldn't hold their breath just because there's a script extender – at least, not right now. "Modding this game is going to be very different from modding classic Oblivion," as ianpatt concludes. "Please do not get your hopes up yet." In true Elder Scrolls stan fashion, however, get my hopes up is exactly what I'll do.



Here's everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls 6 after replaying Oblivion.