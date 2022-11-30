Skullcandy SLYR review: "A no-frills, affordable headset that offers rock-solid audio"

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The Skullcandy SLYR is the base model of Skullcandy's trio of new headsets that mark its return to the gaming headset space, and it's a great option for those looking to get some solid audio without spending a solid amount of money. At just $59.99/£59.99, we would already certainly consider this one of the best cheap gaming headsets you can snag, even if the design may be slightly off-putting for some.

The Skullcandy SLYR is lightweight, easy-to-use, and has Skullcandy's "Supreme Sound" tech. It's not going to floor any audiophiles, but for gaming on the cheap this is a headset you may want to keep on your radar. Here's our review of the Skullcandy SLYR, and thought about how it compares to the best gaming headsets money can buy today.

Design & Features

The Skullcandy SLYR, like it's more expensive SLYR Pro and PLYR counterparts, is a rather garish headset. The black "Digi-Hype" design of the headset I received is marked by pixelated, multi-colored headbands, a fuchsia headband cushion, bright blue inner earcups, and matte black everywhere else. The blue version has blue inner ear cups, and has blue, black, purple, and white headband designs, while the green version has green inner ear cups, and a green, pink, and yellow pixelated headband design. The green and blue versions are much more lowkey without the brightly colored headband cushion, but they're still pretty bold designs.

(Image credit: Skullcandy/Alyssa Mercante)

Unlike the Skullcandy PLYR, the SLYR doesn't have an adjustable mesh strap on the headband, and it has far fewer bells and whistles on the headset itself. The SLYR's left ear cup has a tap-to-mute feature, a volume wheel, an AUX cable plug, and the microphone, which is removable.

(Image credit: Skulllcandy/Alyssa Mercante)

Essential info Design: Over-ear

Type: Wired, 3.5 mm AUX with PC splitter

Driver: 50mm

Microphone: Removable boom

Compatibility: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Frequency response: 20Hz - 20KHz

Price: $59.99

Tested on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S

The Skullcandy SLYR is a wired headset that connects to Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices via the bright yellow, five-foot AUX cable that's included with the headset. A black PC splitter cable is used to connect this to your Mac or PC.

On the inside of the cups, the headset boasts 50mm drivers, with 20Hz - 20KHz frequency range, and weighs just over half a pound (265 grams).

Performance

(Image credit: Skullcandy/Alyssa Mercante)

Despite its looks, the Skullcandy SLYR is a good, no-frills headset. Given it's simple, aux-cable connection it worked beautifully as a PS5 headset, Xbox Series X headset, and PC headset for gaming for me. But, after I boxed up a PC to return it to its loaner, it wouldn't work with my gaming laptop - likely because it doesn't have two audio ports.

The Skullcandy SLYR sounds really good for its price range. Despite its signature Supreme Sound boasting maximum depth and detail (marketing words which can occasionally result in tinny audio), this headset sounds great. Overwatch 2 has a litany of audio cues and sounds that are incredibly legible with the Skullcandy SLYR. My teammates reported that my mic sounded crisp and clear, so it's a reliable performer for multiplayer games too.

But the Skullcandy SLYR performs well with other games and genres, too, specifically Cyberpunk 2077, which I've decided to play after all the dust has settled. The sounds of Night City are rich and deep, the bass on its bumping soundtrack is satisfying and rumbly, but doesn't make it difficult to hear dialogue or lyrics. I'm no audiophile, so the Skullcandy SLYR seems rock-solid - especially for gaming.

Overall - should you buy the Skullcandy SLYR?

(Image credit: Skullcandy/Alyssa Mercante)

If you're looking for an actually cheap gaming headset that works with every single one of your favorite platforms simply by plugging it in and playing, then this is a great option. Although the design is still a bit loud for my liking - though there are a few options when it comes to colorways, so there's some choice there. And I can't knock this headset when it comes to comfort - this thing is a breeze to wear for hours upon hours of gaming, and is incredibly lightweight and easy to bring around if you're plan to use it for gaming on the go.

The price point is fantastic and its utility can't be denied, so if you don't need anything super fancy or sleek, this is a great option for you. I'd say this should be the headset all parents buy their kids for the holidays.

If you're super into fine-tuning audio and all the extras bells and whistles that premium gaming headsets have, this isn't the peripheral for you. This is a no-frills, affordable headset that offers rock-solid audio for gamers.

How we tested the Skullcandy SLYR

The Skullcandy SLYR was my go-to headset for the Overwatch 2 Halloween event and competitive matches, a first-time Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough, listening to some Halloween playlists on Spotify, and watching the newest episode of Doctor Who. I wore it when I'd take my controller into another room to check on what noise my cats were making, and kept it around my neck when taking a break. It was with me almost as often as my chapstick.

Tested on PC with an iBuyPower Y60BG201 gaming PC supplied by iBuyPower and a Sony Inzone M9 monitor supplied by Sony.

Tested on PC with an iBuyPower Y60BG201 gaming PC supplied by iBuyPower and a Sony Inzone M9 monitor supplied by Sony.