How to get the Skull and Bones Bombardier Padewakang ship in Telok Penjarah

The Skull and Bones Bombardier Padewakang ship is a level 5 vessel that takes a little work to unlock, and is especially handy for taking on some of the later quests and missions you'll be sent on in the game. In order to craft it though, you'll have to either buy or get a hold of the Bombardier Padewakang ship blueprint in Telok Penjarah, a town you'll find in the East Indies that becomes your second base of command after Saint-Anne in Skull and Bones.

Here's how to find the Skull and Bones Bombardier Padewakang ship blueprint, along with the shellac and crude saltpeter you'll need to craft it.

How to get the Bombardier Padewakang ship blueprint at Telok Penjarah

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are allegedly two ways to get the Skull and Bones Bombardier Padewakang ship blueprint in the game, although one is far easier than the other - albeit more expensive.

Firstly, you can simply buy it from the shipwright in Telok Penjarah. This is the hub area in the East Indies that you'll travel to if you keep following the Black Market questline, or you can simply sail there if you're desperate for this Level 5 ship. Telok Penjarah is located here on the Skull and Bones map:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

And then you can find the Telok Penjarah shipwright here:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Speaking to the shipwright, head down to the buy and sell option and then scroll down the full list of what she has to sell. Lurking underneath ship paint jobs is the blueprint you're looking for, on sale for a costly 5280 silver.

However, the game also tells you that you can grab the Bombardier Padewakang ship blueprint as a reward for completing contracts in the East Indies, but so far I've not seen it listed as a reward on any contracts. It also doesn't help that most of the contracts available in this area are at least level 5, which you really need the Bombardier Padewakang ship for...

How to find shellac and crude saltpeter in Skull and Bones

Once you've obtained the Bombardier Padewakang ship blueprint in Skull and Bones, you'll need the following to actually craft it:

18 Ironwood Planks

15 Steel Ingots

4 Shellac

4 Crude Saltpeter

2880 silver

While you can find ironwood and steel marked on the map and turn them into plants / ingots at the refiner at either Telok Penjarah or Saint-Anne, shellac and crude saltpeter are a little trickier. Handily, all of these resources can be tracked in the Codex, which will tell you exactly where to find them and on which trade routes. Your Codex is found in the menu, and then Knowledge > Codex.

Shellac and Crude Saltpeter are both Specialized Materials, while Steel Ingots and Ironwood Planks are both Refined Materials. From there, just select the resource you want to get more of and then you can track it on your map. You can find Shellac by plundering any of the bases in the East Indies below:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

And Crude Saltpeter can be found by sinking boats on the following trade routes in the East Indies:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

