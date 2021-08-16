Simu Liu seemingly responds to Shang-Chi's release being called an "experiment" by Disney CEO

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has seemingly responded to comments made by Disney CEO Bob Chapek on the movie's release strategy.

The Marvel film will be a theatrical exclusive for 45 days before heading to Disney Plus – which Chapek described as "an interesting experiment" during a Disney earnings call.

Following the comments, Liu posted a photo from the Shang-Chi set on Twitter along with the caption: "We are not an experiment."

"We are the underdog; the underestimated," he continued. "We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd."

We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year.We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US. pic.twitter.com/IcyFzh0KIbAugust 14, 2021 See more

Liu has previously spoken about the film's Asian representation. "From the moment that Marvel Studios decided that there needed to be a voice for Asian characters and a lead Asian character in the space of the [Marvel Cinematic Universe], they have all kind of considered what the best way was... to incorporate a story that both celebrates Asianness and all of its wonderful dimensions, and its facets and its nuances, and also celebrates martial arts," he told NBC.

Shang-Chi will be the next major Marvel theatrical release, followed by Eternals in November. Shang-Chi follows Liu's titular character as he's brought back into the orbit of his villainous father, the Mandarin (the real one this time, played by Tony Chiu-Wai Leung). Awkwafina co-stars as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, while Michelle Yeoh appears as Ying Nan, and Meng'er Zhang plays Shang-Chi's sister Xialing. Benedict Wong also reprises his Doctor Strange character Wong, and Tim Roth is seemingly returning as Abomination from The Incredible Hulk.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set for release this September 3. Until then, check out our complete guide to everything else Marvel Phase 4 has in store for us.