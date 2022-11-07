Should you buy an SSD before Black Friday?

The SSD market has had an interesting year in 2022. As pricey and in-demand as they've been over the last few years, some of the best SSDs for gaming have been getting inexplicably cheap. If you've been watching the prices like we have, you might have been left wondering what on earth has been going on. After all, SSD has cemented itself as the dominant force in storage in recent years. Whether its SATA drives, external SSDs, or the best PS5 SSDs, HDD has been well and truly supplanted as the go-to storage choice.

But, with even some of the most in-demand PS5 SSD options reaching regular retailing prices that are similar to, if not the same as, their deal prices during last year's holiday sales events, the question arises: is it even worth waiting for Black Friday SSD deals?

SSD in 2022: What you need to know

Why are SSDs getting so cheap?

To answer the all-important question of whether you should buy an SSD on the cheap now, or wait for Black Friday, it's important to get a lay of the land. SSD manufacturing experienced the same chip shortage plague that was felt by a lot of the computing world throughout the pandemic years. At the same time, demand started getting inordinately high thanks to SSDs being widely adopted by the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as more and more of the best gaming PCs.

With demand being so high, and manufacturing getting more difficult thanks to safety concerns due to the pandemic, the brands making the best SSDs had to sink extra costs in to keep their workforces safe. With high production costs, these additional safety barriers, and an increasing demand from consumers, you'd better believe MSRPs and retail prices remained high.

As many of these companies have tried to recover from the pandemic though, things have begun to change. Not only has the demand for SSDs dropped as people have found it easier to get a hold of them, but prices have had to stay high so that manufacturers can try to recoup on losses from pandemic safety measures. As demand lessened, prices remained the same.

This (combined with a slew of other factors, we're sure) ultimately resulted in a period of market stagnation, where casual buyers weren't willing to buy SSD at high cost, but manufacturers weren't able to move costs down. But in 2022, things have shifted. Driven by a need to sell units, manufacturers like Seagate and Western Digital have seriously reduced their SSD prices in an attempt to capture more and more sales. This has continued to be the case throughout the calendar year, to the point that now, some of the best SSDs on the market are listed at their deal prices during Black Friday last year.

Are there likely to be SSD deals on Black Friday?

While in recent years, this question has been harder to predict an answer to, we can take some clues from just a few months back, when higher-ups at Seagate and WD admitted that times were hard, and that they thought it was unlikely they'd meet their 2022 profit margins by the end of the year.

With that in mind, we'd expect there to be a big push for SSD sales come the holiday sales, which we're hoping will result in historically low prices. So, to answer the question, we do expect there to be SSD deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, should stock levels hold. Between Black Friday PS5 SSD deals, Black Friday external hard drive deals, and Black Friday SSD deals, there's bound to be an offer that suits your needs.

Having said that, depending on you and your situation, we need to help determine if you should wait for these sales, or jump on a deal you see before the 25th of November.

When to buy an SSD before Black Friday

(Image credit: Western Digital)

If it's an emergency and you need it now

If your current SSD or storage drive has tragically kicked the bucket, or maybe reached capacity, you may desperately need a new drive. In this case, we'd understand if you'd want to sort something out as soon as possible, and not wait for Black Friday SSD deals. After all, storage is one of the most important parts of your PC, whether it's for work or play. For the most part, we'd strongly recommend waiting for Black Friday, but this is a good example of when its ok to buy a little earlier.

If you see a great deal

If you manage to find one of our favourite SSDs for gaming at its lowest ever price before Black Friday, we can't blame you for jumping on the offer. Similarly, if you see a great PS5 SSD listed lower its Black Friday price from last year, you're still getting a good bargain, so don't be afraid to make the most of it.

If you're worried about stock levels

Of course, the one caveat to waiting for Black Friday is that it all depends on you being there to catch great SSD deals before stock shortages come back. We can't say for certain whether stock shortages will return in the SSD market because of Black Friday, mostly, it depends on the model, and how good its deal price is. If you are at all worried about missing out on Black Friday deals, and you know for a fact you'll be too busy on Friday 25th of November to concentrate on buying one, be on the lookout now. The early bird might just catch the worm.

When to wait for Black Friday SSD deals

(Image credit: Seagate)

If it's not an emergency

If it isn't vital that you come up with an immediate storage solution before Black Friday, then we'd absolutely recommend that you wait until the 25th. It will swing by faster than you realise, and if you stay patient, we're sure you'll see some of the best prices of the year.

If you want your budget to stretch as far as possible

With that in mind, your budget could stretch even further than it would currently if you can wait. If you can afford a 1TB model just now, you may be able to afford a 2, or even 3TB model in just a few weeks. These larger capacities won't net you faster sequential read and write speeds, but will give you more futureproofing as games continue to get larger and you start to use up more and more space.

Today's best deals

If you'd like an idea of SSD prices just now so you can gauge how much you might need to put aside for Black Friday, we've used our price comparison software to pull together today's best offers. Check it out below.

If you know you want an SSD, but you're not sure what model to pull the trigger on, we have guides to help you out. If PS5 storage is what you need, check out our favourite PS5 SSDs. If you're upgrading your gaming PC, have a look at the best SSD for gaming.

If you'd like a deeper dive into what to expect for Black Friday offers, we have pages that can give you early deals and information. For a general look at gaming hardware, check out Black Friday gaming deals, and to add a little more comfort to your life, have a look at Black Friday gaming chair deals.