Shogun release schedule: when is episode 3 out on Disney Plus and Hulu?

When is Shogun episode 3 releasing on Disney Plus and Hulu? The historical epic, which is also airing in the US on the FX network, is the talk of the town at the moment, premiering with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and rave reviews. It also, unfortunately, comes bundled with a slightly odd release schedule.

To help, we've cut through all the noise surrounding the next episode, samurai-style. We've got the Shogun episode 3 release date, plus what time is streams on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

For those who are keen on planning their weeks around the ongoing saga of Lord Toranaga, we've also got the Shogun release schedule and episode count waiting below.

When is Shogun episode 3 airing on Hulu and Disney Plus?

Shogun episode 3 will release in the US on March 5 at 00:01 Eastern for Hulu subscribers and will air at 10:00 PM Eastern the same day on FX.

Shogun episode 3 should be on Disney Plus in the UK on March 5 from 5:00 AM GMT.

Shogun release schedule: how many episodes are there?

Shogun consists of 10 episodes. Here's a full look at the release schedule and streaming plans.

Shogun episodes 1 & 2: February 27 - out now!

Shogun episode 3: March 5

Shogun episode 4: March 12

Shogun episode 5: March 19

Shogun episode 6: March 26

Shogun episode 7: April 2

Shogun episode 8: April 9

Shogun episode 9: April 16

Shogun episode 10: April 23

Where can I watch Shogun?

(Image credit: FX)

In the US, Shogun is airing every Monday night on FX and is then available on Hulu shortly thereafter.

In the UK, the only way to watch Shogun is with a Disney Plus subscription. If you can't find it, read on for how to change your parental control settings on Disney Plus.

