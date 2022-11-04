Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened's first gameplay trailer is as creepy as we'd hoped

We got confirmation that Ukrainian outfit Frogwares was remaking Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened earlier this year, but this new gameplay trailer is the first time we've been able to see it for ourselves.

The new reimagined version of the game is a "full remake and substantial rewrite" of the original one, so there should be plenty for people to sink their teeth into even after spending hours in the Lovecraft-themed world. The new trailer only runs for 82 seconds, but it's in 4K and gives us more than a glimpse of the creepy goings-on that we can look forward to.

You'll play as a young Sherlock Holmes setting out on a mission to get to the bottom of what's going on in London. He takes his new partner John Watson along for the ride, and soon all hell is breaking loose — and yes, there's a Cthulhu-worshipping cult somewhere, too. The refreshed title looks great in this gameplay trailer, as you might expect, and shows some of the multiple countries and continents players will visit as they set about getting to the bottom of things.

Part of that is thanks to the new, more modern third-person gameplay option, something that Frogwares is already known for. It gives you a better feel for all the crazy that's going on around you, something that seems to help make it all the more unsettling.

As for the game itself, it's expected to ship on just about everything — PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation — in February or March of next year.

