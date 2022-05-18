She-Hulk trailer features some huge MCU Easter eggs – including a Shang-Chi link and Frog Man

Marvel has unveiled the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as we finally get our first glimpse of Tatiana Maslany in action. The teaser trailer introduces Jennifer Walters as she’s drafted in to work in the superhuman law division at her company, while also dealing with being a green 6-foot-7-inch hulk.

Mark Ruffalo makes his return as the Hulk/Bruce Banner along with Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination. The two-minute-long video also featured a whole host of Easter eggs teasing the show’s link to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Among these was a nod to the events of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The official synopsis for the show confirms that Doctor Strange’s Wong (Benedict Wong) will be appearing in the series. We also got a glimpse at how the two stories may be linked.

When Jennifer first sees Blonsky, he’s being held in a familiar-looking cell. This is seemingly – based on the distinctive red lights around it – the same one that Wong portals into after the fight in Macau during Shang-Chi.

At the end of the trailer, another familiar Marvel figure can be spotted as we briefly see a man dressed in a frog suit. We only get a very quick look at the character in the green ninja suit but there’s speculation this could be Frog Man/Eugene Patilio. In the comic books, he is a villain linked with Iron Man and Spider-Man so could be another adversary for Jennifer to deal with.

The trailer also unveiled our first look at Jameela Jamil's Titania in a blink and you’ll miss it moment. It’s not certain yet what role the Marvel villain will play in the story, but in the comic series, she is one of She-Hulk’s main adversaries.

Want to know more about She-Hulk ahead of its August debut on Disney Plus?