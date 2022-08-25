She-Hulk episode 2 includes the most meta fourth wall break yet

Warning: Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk episode 2! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

She-Hulk broke the fourth wall in episode 1, but episode 2 has introduced the most meta nod to the audience yet. In the episode, Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer ends up losing her job after hulking out to defend the jury from Jameela Jamil's villainous Titania. But, Jennifer is soon offered another job at the very law firm she was arguing against. The catch is, she has to represent Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) – AKA Abomination, who tried to kill Jennifer's cousin Bruce Banner back in The Incredible Hulk movie.

After meeting with Blonsky, Jennifer decides to accept the job. She calls her cousin Bruce to talk it over, and he tells her not to worry, because Blonsky wrote him a letter (and a "heartfelt haiku") and they've put the past behind them. "I'm a completely different person now, literally," Banner says. Jennifer then looks into the camera with a knowing "haha."

In She-Hulk, Bruce is played by Mark Ruffalo… but in The Incredible Hulk, Edward Norton has the role. So, Banner is right: he is quite literally a whole new person, hence Jennifer's amusement.

"The writers definitely had their fingers on the pulse about what people were talking about online, and we were able to address all that because the show has that fourth-wall-breaking element," director Kat Coiro told Total Film of the series. "The show is very meta and conscious of what's going out into the world regarding the MCU, so that's a direct reflection of the writers' involvement with the internet."

You can find out when the next episode drops on Disney Plus in your time zone with our She-Hulk release schedule. In the meantime, see our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.