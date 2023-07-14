Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu is "pretty sure" he's in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Since Simu Liu made his MCU debut back in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we’ve been wondering when he’ll come back. Now, it seems we might have a better idea as the Barbie actor says he’s "pretty sure" he’s going to be in the next Avengers movie.

Helmed by his Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be out in 2026. Asked if he’ll be in it by Men’s Health, Liu said: "Yeah, I'm pretty sure I'm gonna be in it too. Beyond that, I really don't know, and I don't want to know before it's absolutely ready. If there's anything I've learned in this industry, especially with Marvel, it's that things are changing, always in flux, and you really can't be sure that something is going to happen until you're on set and you're about to do the scene. Even then, scenes get reshot, things get retooled, elements get added in post-production with visual effects and everything."

Liu added that working on Barbie, in which he plays one of many Kens, in between Marvel movies has been "really fulfilling". Although, the actor adds, "If and when that call comes in… of course, a sequel is going to happen. Of course, Kang Dynasty is going to happen. When that call comes, I will happily show up, read whatever I need to read, do whatever I need to prepare. But until then, I think the less I know the better."

This comes after Liu gave a recent update on the sequel to Shang-Chi via Threads. Replying to inquisitive fans about its fate, he said: "Was told it would follow Avengers, but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control. Hope to have more concrete news to share soon."

