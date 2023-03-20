Shadow and Bone season 2 is called an "emotional rollercoaster" in positive fan reactions

Shadow and Bone season 2 has arrived – and everyone is crying, screaming, and throwing up.

Per Netflix, the new season sees Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal Oretsev (Archie Renaux) on General Kirigan aka The Darkling (Ben Barnes) and his seemingly indestructible new army by rallying their own powerful new allies and beginning a "continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, a chance at a deadly heist sends the Crows once again on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner" aka Alina.

Based on two bestselling YA fantasy series by Leigh Bardugo that take place in the 'Grishaverse,' the series centers on the story of young Alina Starkov, an orphan and cartographer of the Ravka nation's First Army, as she discovers she is a Grisha, a being with special gifts.

The new season was released Thursday, March 16 and is currently the number-one show on Netflix worldwide.

As is the case with most reaction round-ups, there are some (very) slight spoilers for Shadow and Bone season 2. Proceed with caution.

"Did you finish Shadow and Bone season 2 or did Shadow and Bone season 2 finish you?" one fan tweeted.

"I need a t-shirt saying 'I survived shadow and bone season 2 episode 4,'" joked another.

"Season 2 of Shadow and Bone is making me cry and then smile and then cry. It's an emotional rollercoaster and I don't want it to stop," a Twitter user said.

"Shadow and Bone is a comedy show first and foremost: don’t let me crying fool you into thinking otherwise," mused (opens in new tab) another.

me for eight hours straight watching shadow and bone season 2 pic.twitter.com/1oO2vB6VIVMarch 16, 2023 See more

Me: oh nice shadow and bone season 2 I’m gonna be totally normal about this Me 15 min in: crying throwing up clawing the skin off my faceMarch 17, 2023 See more

Many viewers praised Freddy Carter and Jessie Mei Li's performances.

"Freddy in this season was PURE GOLD. He was really born to play Kaz Brekker," said a viewer.

"The way bloody, beat up, battered Kaz Brekker is SERVING 'brick by brick, I will destroy you – oh Freddy Carter ruined LIVES with his acting and portrayal of Kaz," tweeted another.

"Everyone say thank you to Jessie Mei Li for giving us the best portrayal of Alina Starkov," one fan said. "Her journey from season 1 to the end of season 2 was so powerful."

a performance was demanded and they DELIVERED. #ShadowAndBone pic.twitter.com/DHTAjtV7NRMarch 16, 2023 See more

#ShadowAndBone Director said "Freddy, go away", but he heard "Freddy, go slay" and we got this scene 🛐 pic.twitter.com/1OZOnvWRpnMarch 20, 2023 See more

Some fans did appear divided on the show's deviation from the books.

"Shadow and Bone season 2 may have only scraps of the original book plot BUT I HAVE BEEN SCREAMING CRYING AND KICKING MY FEET FOR 4 HOURS STRAIGHT and chanting kiss kiss kiss every time Wesper is on the screen so you will hear no complaints from me," one viewer tweeted (opens in new tab).

My mind after watching Eric heisser use ALL of the shadow and bone books and mixing it with new storyline for the characters which makes absolutely no sense pic.twitter.com/6FXmuBucIcMarch 17, 2023 See more

me watching shadow and bone with my annotated copies of the books right in front of me pic.twitter.com/GcOZWNoTDzMarch 20, 2023 See more

