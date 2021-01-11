Sex and the City revival is officially happening – without a key original cast member

It’s official – Sex and the City is coming back to the small screen, Variety has confirmed.

The revival, titled And Just Like That…, will see Sarah Jessica Parker return as newspaper columnist Carrie Bradshaw. Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will join her, reprising their roles as cynical lawyer Miranda Hobbes and hopeless romantic art dealer Charlotte York, as the trio navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

However, noticeably absent from the lineup is Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones, who will not be returning. As for Mr Big (Chris Noth) and the rest of the characters from the original series, it’s yet to be confirmed who else will be making an appearance.

Anything is possible. This is New York. @AndJustLikeThat ⁦⁦@hbomax⁩ ⁦⁦@SJP⁩ @KristinDavis⁩#AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter pic.twitter.com/IB0NnbqZcLJanuary 10, 2021

The series is coming to HBO Max in the form of 10 half-hour episodes, and production is set to start in New York City in late spring 2021. “I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement.

The last time we caught up with the gang was in the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2. Since the original show ended in 2004, there have been two sequel movies, as well as rumours of a third that was eventually cancelled. The Carrie Diaries, a prequel series starring AnnaSophia Robb, premiered on the CW in 2013.

