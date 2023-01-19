Severance season 2 should have viewers feeling "very scared," says Patricia Arquette

Severance star Patricia Arquette has given an update on season 2 – but it seems like she doesn't know too much about the next installment of the hit Apple TV Plus show.

"Be scared, very scared," the actor said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab). "No, I think these guys have been working really hard, and come up with a lot of really creative things. They have a whole world in their minds. They just let us in, piece by piece, into what’s going on, but I think it will be fun and beautiful." Arquette went on to claim that she knows "very little" about the second season, saying, "They don’t tell me anything, so I’m innocent."

Arquette plays Harmony Cobel, a senior manager at Lumon Industries, a company where employees can be 'severed' – a procedure in which employees can separate their work self, including their memories, from their non-work self. The series' cast also includes Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Tramell Tillman.

After premiering on Apple TV Plus in February 2022, the show was renewed for season 2 in April, two days before the season finale aired. Season 2 doesn't have a release date yet, though. Season 1 ended with a huge cliffhanger and there are a number of loose threads that need tying up, so the new installment can't come fast enough.

