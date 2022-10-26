Servant season 4 trailer teases "a reckoning you won't want to miss"

Apple TV Plus has unveiled the first teaser for Servant season 4, and it sees an all-powerful Leanne continue to terrorize the Turners. The promo also confirmed that the new chapter, which is set to be the M. Night Shyamalan thriller's last, will premiere on January 13, 2023 – so we've not got too long to wait before we're sure to see all hell break loose.

Those who have been following the series will quickly realize that the trailer, which you can watch above, is mostly made up of scenes from Servant's first three seasons, as the streamer encourages viewers to "relive" every twist and turn so far. Towards the end, though, there's some new footage, and while it predictably doesn't give us much in terms of plot, the visuals are suitably eerie.

"Every revelation has led to this," it ominously states, as we see Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) lighting a match inside Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean's (Toby Kebbell) home and shooting a sinister smile right into the camera, Dorothy's brother Julian (Rupert Grint) in full hazmat gear, and a bunch of masked people engaging in a creepy dance. There's more, too, the teaser offers up glimpses of a Halloween party of sorts, several characters cowering from a mean-looking flock of pigeons, and Dorothy in a wheelchair – after falling from that top floor landing in the season 3 finale.

"You can feel it though, can't you? It's a power, there's a war afoot, and there's nothing any of you can do to stop me," Leanne says. What exactly she's setting out to do, we still don't know after 30 episodes, but we're intrigued nevertheless. Judging by the season's official synopsis, she's coming for the Church of Lesser Saints, as well as Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond.

"Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up," the description continues. "As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?"

Servant season 4 premieres on January 13, with each of its ten episodes dropping weekly from then on.