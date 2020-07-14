Sekiro, Hitman, NBA 2K21, and more are coming to Google Stadia this year

More than a dozen games will come to Google Stadia by the end of the year, including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the modern Hitman trilogy, NBA 2K21, and more.
Google announced a chunk of the platform's 2020 release schedule as part of today's Stadia Connect presentation. Here's the full lineup, complete with Stadia release dates and features:
- One Hand Clapping: a 2D puzzle-platformer that's out now in early access as a timed Stadia exclusive
- Orcs Must Die! 3: out now as a Stadia exclusive, available through Stadia Pro for free
- PUBG Season 8: out July 30 with update 8.1
- Serious Sam 4: out August 2020
- PGA Tour 2K21: out August 21
- Dead by Daylight: out September 2020 with cross-play for all platforms and cross-progression for Switch and PC
- Hitman and Hitman 2: out September 1
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds: out September 18
- Hello Neighbor: out September 20 and available through Stadia Pro, with Hide & Seek prequel coming holiday 2020
- Super Bomberman R Online: out fall 2020 as a timed exclusive
- NBA 2K21: out fall 2020
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: out fall 2020
- Outcasters: a new shooter out fall 2020
- Outriders: out holiday 2020
- Hitman 3: out January 2021
As these and other new games are introduced, the Stadia Pro library will continue to expand and contract. With today's release of Orcs Must Die! 3, the Stadia Pro library is now 20 games strong. However, The Elder Scrolls Online will leave the service on July 16. If you claim it before then, you'll be able to play it for free as long as you maintain Stadia Pro.
One of Google Stadia's most exciting features, State Share, will also release in beta this summer on the heels of its new game-within-a-game exclusive Crayta.