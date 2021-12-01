SecretLab Christmas gaming chair sales start now - save up to $130

SecretLab is getting into the festive spirit from day one, launching a range of gaming chair deals across its range of premium seats this week. You'll find up to $130 off these high-end rear-resters, but those larger discounts are reserved for the premium NAPA leather models. Favorites like the Titan Evo 2022 and 2020 Series' and the Omega model, are seeing price cuts of between $30 and $40 right now.

Still, we rarely see discounts on these cushions, and considering they're some of the best gaming chairs on the market right now it's easy to see why. SecretLab rarely shaves more than $30 off its range, and only during larger sales events like this.

The 2022 Titan Evo is the headliner here, with the latest release dropping down to $469 (was $499) at SecretLab. However, if you're after something a little more affordable you'll also find a larger discount on the 2020 Omega model. The PU leather version is available for $359 (was $399) and the Softweave is down to $389 (was $429).

We're also seeing these gaming chair deals live across the full range of designs and colorways (including a range of pink gaming chairs), so there's plenty to choose from once you've found the right model for you.

We're rounding up our top picks from this year's sale just below, with plenty more cheap gaming chairs further down the page.

SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 | $499 SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 | $499 $469 at SecretLab

Save $30 - The SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 is top of our guide to the best places to park yourself for a good gaming session. You can save $30 on this high-quality set of cushions right now, impressive considering we rarely see discounts on this high-end model.



SecretLab Omega 2020 Stealth | $399 SecretLab Omega 2020 Stealth | $399 $359 at SecretLab

Save $40 - The Omega 2020 Stealth is a little older, but still provides a high-quality seat with SecretLab's Prime 2.0 PU leather and a pop of color in that red stitching. You're spending far less on this model as well, picking up a solid chair for just $359 today.



SecretLab Omega 2020 Softweave | $429 SecretLab Omega 2020 Softweave | $429 $389 at SecretLab

Save $40 - If you're looking for a cooler, fabric design, the Omega 2020 Softweave is also taking part in SecretLab's gaming chair deals. The breathable material offers much better temperature regulation for those longer sessions, and with a $40 discount, you're paying under $400.



SecretLab Titan 2020 Softweave | $479 SecretLab Titan 2020 Softweave | $479 $439 at SecretLab

Save $40 - You'll also find a $40 discount on the SecretLab Titan 2020 Softweave model if you're after a larger chair. Designed for medium to larger users, the Titan 2020 carries the same design as the new 2022 model, but with some adjustments to the firmness of the seat and without that magnetic headrest.



SecretLab Omega 2020 - NAPA leather | $799 SecretLab Omega 2020 - NAPA leather | $799 $669 at SecretLab

Save $130 - This is the cheaper of the two SecretLab gaming chairs seeing major discounts today. If you're after that premium, hard-wearing NAPA leather, this $669 sales price is saving you $130 on the SecretLab Omega 2020. That's still pricey, but with the lasting durability of this material it's a much longer-term investment.



SecretLab Titan 2020 - NAPA leather | $849 SecretLab Titan 2020 - NAPA leather | $849 $719 at SecretLab

Save $130 - If you're really going for it, you can pick up this SecretLab Titan 2020 with NAPA leather covering for $719 right now. While still a considerable sum for a gaming chair, this is a particularly high-end model which rarely sees discounts throughout the year.



Our price comparison chart is comparing all the latest sales from across the web to bring you the cheapest models available right now.

