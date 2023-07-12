Secret Invasion confirms the show's most popular fan theory

Secret Invasion has now confirmed a popular fan theory – and the fact that no one can be trusted in this installment of the MCU. But, before we get into that, turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode and don't want to know what happens…

Episode 3 ended with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)'s wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) calling an unknown figure and demanding to speak to rebel Skrull leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), and many suspected that the voice belonged to James 'Rhodey' Rhodes (Don Cheadle) – which would most likely make him a Skrull.

This is confirmed as fact in episode 4 when the pair meet and Rhodey instructs Priscilla to kill Fury, and we also get a glimpse of the green Skrull face behind his human facade in the mirror.

Other shock revelations in this week's episode included the discovery that G'iah (Emilia Clarke) isn't actually dead. She may have been shot at the end of episode 3 after Gravik discovered she was the traitor feeding intel to Fury, but she'd used Gravik's new technology to turn herself into a Super Skrull.

On the flip side, G'iah's father and Fury's long-time ally Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) wasn't so lucky. In an attempt to save the US President from a Skrull attack, he's stabbed by Gravik, who's disguised as a soldier.

Gravik's goal is to destabilize global politics before his band of shapeshifting Skrulls step in to impersonate powerful world leaders and infiltrate Earth from the inside. And, so far, it's not looking so good for Fury and co. on the side of the humans…

