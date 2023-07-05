Secret Invasion fans are convinced that Rhodey is a Skrull

So far, Secret Invasion has shown us that no one can be trusted in a world infiltrated with shape-shifting Skrulls. After the latest episode, suspicion has turned to another major MCU character as Marvel fans begin to suspect Rhodey (Don Cheadle).

Warning: this story contains major spoilers from Secret Invasion episode 3.

The first warning sign came when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) attempted to stop the strike on a submarine. During a stand-off, the commander operating the mission calls Fury "Nick". To this, he replies, "Nobody calls me Nick, Bob".

If you’ll remember back in episode two, Rhodey does just that when he meets Fury to discuss the Skrull issue in the Burners’ Tavern. Toward the end of the conversation, he says, "That’s what this moment right here, right now, is about, Nick." Interestingly, the music also changes when he says this. Could this be a clue?

Perhaps the most damning evidence comes right at the end of episode three when Fury’s wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) receives a phone call from a mysterious man. Called only 'Man on Phone', he tells her: "St. James’ Church, one hour." Priscilla replies, "I need to speak to Gravik" to which the mysterious voice replies, "Yeah, well, you’re talking to me."

If you listen carefully, the voice sounds just like Rhodey's. Our best guess is that he's on the other side of the phone and has been working with Gravik on his Earth-domination plans. It seems we’re not the only ones speculating about this either as Marvel fans have been sharing their theories online too.

"OH MY GOD??? That's definitely Rhodey's voice over the phone he's 100% a Skrull it's really happening," wrote one. Another pointed out, "'Nobody calls me Nick' I BEEN SAYING RHODEY A SKRULL." A third fan of the show wrote, "Btw that was definitely Rhodey's voice on the phone in the last scene this most definitely confirms he’s a Skrull."

Secret Invasion is airing on Disney Plus on Wednesdays. For more Marvel, here’s our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order and all of the upcoming superhero movies on the way this year and beyond.