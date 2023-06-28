Warning! This article contains spoilers for Secret Invasion episode 2. If you've yet to tune in, and don't want to know anything that happens, turn back now!

Given the plot of new Marvel series Secret Invasion, fans have mentally prepared themselves for twists, turns, and shock reveals. But, judging by viewers' recent reaction to the second episode, no one was expecting Nick Fury's wife to be a Skrull.

Towards the end of Secret Invasion episode 2, which sees Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) quarrel with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and try to adjust to life without Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director returns home to find his significant other Priscilla, played by Charlayne Woodard, preparing dinner.

She teases him briefly about not having put his wedding ring back on yet, which suggests Fury removes it every time he leaves so no one knows he's got a partner – and the two share a kiss. Moments before that, however, it was made clear to the audience that Priscilla isn't a human. Does Fury know? Her quick transformation when she heard his key in the door suggests not, but for now, we don't know why she's keeping her true self a secret.

There's every chance it could be a coincidence; early on in 'Promises', Talos let slip to an incensed Fury that there's over one million Skrulls hiding in plain sight on Earth. Or, something more sinister could be going on, if the show's big bad Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) planted Priscilla to keep an eye on Fury.

Either way, fans were left gobsmacked by the news, while others were surprised even by the fact Fury had gotten hitched at all. "[You're] telling me Nick Fury has a wife and he might not know that she's a Skrull?" one tweeter said, while another argued: "Not y'all realizing Nick Fury has a wife when he literally mentioned her in Winter Soldier."

"The surprise people are showing at Fury having a wife. Like the man is ultra secretive. Of course he has a wife we've never seen," a third chimed in. "There are a lot things that are yet to be shown about who Nick Fury is. This is just one layer of the onion my friends. It's just one."

Check out some more reactions below...

Also starring the likes of Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, Secret Invasion sees several Marvel characters unsure of who to trust, when they discover that a shape-shifting race has infiltrated all facets of life on Earth. Martin Freeman also respectively reprised his role as Everett Ross, kind of, in the first episode.

Secret Invasion continues on Wednesday, July 5 on Disney Plus. For more, check out where the series fits on the MCU timeline or our list of upcoming Marvel movies and shows.