Marvel fans aren't happy about another shock Secret Invasion death

We may only be three episodes into Secret Invasion, but the Marvel series is not letting up with the shock deaths. After Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) bit the dust at the end of episode 1, another major character met a similar fate in episode 3.

G'iah (Emilia Clarke), was shot by Skrull mercenary leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) after Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and G'iah's father Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) foiled Gravik's plan to shoot down a UN plane – presumably putting two and two together and working out that G'iah has been working against him as a double agent.

"I did NOT just wake up to see them kill emilia clarke on my screen again KEVIN FEIGE IM COMING FOR YOU," tweeted one bereft viewer, while another echoed : "This can't be the end of Emilia Clarke in MCU, I refuse to believe it."

"Seriously what's wrong with Secret Invasion writers, they are just killin every character," said another Twitter user.

Of course, death is rarely the end in the MCU – Agent Hill is now reportedly going to be in The Marvels, which is being released this November. Others, however, are adamant that G'iah isn't dead at all, despite her human facade slipping away and revealing her green Skrull face (a sign we've come to associate with death in Skrulls). Could it be that she's a Super Skrull?

One Twitter user compiled a collage of every G'iah appearance in the Secret Invasion trailer, pointing out that only eight out of 20 have been in the show so far, implying that she still has plenty more to come in the show's remaining three episodes.

#SecretInvasion spoilers.....Updated list of Emilia's scenes that we have seen so far. Only one new scene was shown in today's episode. pic.twitter.com/1v0VZKLHI1July 5, 2023 See more

"I'd understand if there were only one or two scenes we haven't seen but even if some of these were put in the trailers as a red herring there's still more that haven't been in any episodes yet," another user responded . "Chronologically it makes sense cause many scenes from the trailers have yet to happen."

New episodes of Secret Invasion air every Wednesday on Disney Plus.