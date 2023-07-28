Everyone is confused by the superpowers in the Secret Invasion finale

The Secret Invasion finale came with a major Super Skrull moment – but it has everyone puzzled.

In the episode, Emilia Clarke's G'iah is revealed to have used the Harvest, a machine containing the DNA of all those who fought in the major battle in Avengers: Endgame. That's given her superpowers, but a rather random collection of them; her arms go Hulk, Drax, Frost Beast, and Korg mode, while she also uses Mantis's telepathy powers, Captain Marvel's energy abilities, and Ghost's phasing power. That's quite the grab bag.

"Eagerly waiting for the explanation of how Drax's DNA also transfers his tattoos!" says one fan , while another points out that Gravik's use of Ebony Maw's telekinetic powers also came with some jewelry: "And how Ebony Maw's DNA includes ornate rings…"

"This ending just made no sense. It basically kills everything if anyone can just be put in a machine and become super," says another person .

"Weren't Ghost's powers killing her? Why is G'iah safe from phasing out of existence (painfully)?" questions someone else .

Not everyone dislikes the reveal, though. "Everyone hates on this fight scene but I thought it was great," argues this fan . "It was so cool and I got hyped every time they used new powers. I know a lot of it doesn’t make sense, but it was fun and silly."

G'iah's full list of powers is completely wild, which means she's more than capable of taking on any of the MCU's future big bads; she has the abilities of Ghost, Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Captain Marvel, Abomination, Mantis, Cull Obsidian, Drax, Korg, Ebony Maw, a frost beast, the Chitauri, Valkyrie, Gamora, Groot, the Winter Soldier, Hulk, Thor, and even Thanos. Hopefully, she stays on the good side…

