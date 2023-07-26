Secret Invasion may have introduced a Kang-killer with its newest hero

The Secret Invasion finale has been and gone. If you thought it didn’t have an impact on the wider Marvel story, however, you’re very much mistaken. The sixth and final episode of the spy thriller has cemented a new hero as one of the most hilariously overpowered forces in the MCU.

Spoilers for Secret Invasion follow, you have been warned.

Previously on Secret Invasion, G’iah (Emilia Clarke) began the process to turn herself into a Super Skrull – essentially a Skrull with the power of the DNA of those it has spliced together.

We’ve already seen those abilities include near-invulnerability, with G’iah getting back up from a killing blow from Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). They’ve now been bolstered by the Harvest, Nick Fury’s dirty little secret involving him scooping up Avengers DNA to help create a new weapon.

G’iah ends up getting all those abilities for herself during the finale, showcasing her suite of powers – including Captain Marvel’s energy blasts, Mantis’ emotional manipulation, and Hulk’s strength – and easily disposing of series villain Gravik.

So, yes, G’iah now has the vast majority of the Avengers’ powers at her disposal. If you rewind the episode about five minutes, you’ll see just how obscene the list is: Ghost, Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Captain Marvel, Abomination, Mantis, Cull Obsidian, Drax, Korg, Ebony Maw, a frost beast, the Chitauri, Valkyrie, Gamora, Groot, The Winter Soldier, Hulk, Thor, and Thanos.

Yep, Emilia Clarke is now canonically stronger than Hulk, Thor, and Thanos combined in the MCU now. Just let that one sink in.

Of course, G’iah will hopefully be a potent weapon on the side of good in the upcoming Multiverse Saga. All roads likely lead to a showdown with time-travelling despot Kang in Avengers: Secret Wars – and now there’s no one better to take down the Conqueror than someone who has more than a dozen of Marvel’s most powerful heroes and villains at their fingertips.

For more from the MCU, check out our guides on Marvel Phase 5, Marvel Phase 6, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.