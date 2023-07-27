Secret Invasion finale is currently the lowest-rated MCU TV episode ever

The Secret Invasion finale is now officially the lowest-rated episode of a Marvel TV show of all time.

The sixth and final episode of the series currently has a score of 13% on the review aggregator site, a considerable downturn from the previous episode's 50%. To compare to the finales of Marvel's other most recent TV shows, the She-Hulk finale scored 73%, the Ms. Marvel finale got 95%, and the Moon Knight finale has a score of 85%.

Secret Invasion starred Samuel L. Jackson as MCU veteran Nick Fury, who comes up against a band of renegade shapeshifting Skrulls, led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Their goal is to destabilize global politics before stepping in to impersonate powerful world leaders and infiltrate Earth from the inside.

Despite an all-star cast that also included Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Ben Mendelsohn, the series seemingly failed to connect with both critics and viewers – viewing figures were also down considerably. In fact, the series premiere had the second-lowest audience numbers of any Marvel show, with only 994,000 US households tuning in during the episode's first five days on Disney Plus.

Has Marvel fatigue well and truly set in? Or should the MCU stick to what it's known for and leave the attempts at political intrigue on the cutting room floor? With one big-screen project (The Marvels) and two small-screen installments (Loki season 2 and Echo) still to come before the end of 2023, we'll have our answer soon enough.

Next up for Marvel is Loki season 2, which arrives on Disney Plus on October 6. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.