Scream 6 adds Spider-Man and The Babysitter stars to cast

Scream 6 has reportedly added two new well-known faces to its ensemble cast: The Baby Sitter star Samara Weaving and Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tony Revolori.

This is according to a report from Bloody Disgusting (opens in new tab) (corroborated by Deadline (opens in new tab)), which doesn't go into the details about Weaving and Revolori's respective characters. However, given the quickly growing prominence of both actors in film and TV, it can safely be assumed that they'll be playing significant roles in Scream 6.

If you're a big horror fan, you'll probably remember Weaving from the excellent 2016 black horror comedy The Babysitter and its 2020 sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Or, more recently, she starred alongside Eugenio Derbez in the 2022 romantic comedy The Valet. She's also had numerous high-profile roles in film and TV over the past several years, so you've likely seen her around.

Revolori is perhaps best-known for playing Flash Thompson in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, he also had a main roll in the 2014 comedy-drama The Grand Budapest Hotel and, like Weaving, has built out an impressive portfolio for being so young.

Weaving and Revolori will be joined by Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega, who played Sam, Mindy, Chad, and Tara, respectively, in Scream 5. Unfortunately, it's been revealed that series veteran Neve Campbell won't be returning as Sidney Prescott, but four newcomers were recently added to the cast in her void.

Scream 6 premieres in 2023.

