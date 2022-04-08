Score an Alienware M15 for under $1,000 with Dell's latest gaming laptop deals

Dell's gaming laptop deals are, once again, benefitting from extra discounts this weekend. Using promo code SAVE15 at checkout will yield an additional 15% off a range of Dell G15 and Alienware rigs right now (some of the best gaming laptops in the business), with some savings dropping the premium Alienware M15 R5 down below $1,000.

That discount sits on the RTX 3050 Ti Alienware M15 R5, a $1,349.99 rig that drops all the way down to $977.49 at checkout (opens in new tab) for a full $372.50 saving. You're speccing out a more budget build here, but you will still be getting some solid framerates with that Ti GPU. However, if you're looking even cheaper we'd recommend checking out the Dell G15. Gaming laptop deals are hitting RTX 3050 models harder these days, and those sitting between $700 and $800 are usually the best value for money. This Ryzen 5 configuration is sitting pretty at $747.99 (was $984.98), for a full $237 off (opens in new tab).

A few of these gaming laptop deals are showing as unavailable once they get into your cart, so we've crawled through the whole list to find the very best offers that are actually readily available. You'll find all our favorite Dell and Alienware laptop deals just below, with plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals further down the page.

Today's best gaming laptop deals at Dell

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $984.98 $747.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $237 - While RTX 3050 laptops are seeing prices drop to the $700s more and more, it's still exciting to see one of Dell's own drop to this kind of position. You're getting that base level RTX 3050 GPU under the hood, with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Be sure to use promo code SAVE15 at checkout for the full saving.



(opens in new tab) Alienware M15 R5 15.6-inch RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | $1,349.99 $977.49 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $372.50 - If you're looking to boost your power a little, we'd recommend checking out this RTX 3050 Ti model instead. Not only are you upgrading that graphics card, but you're also getting a premium Alienware chassis for under $1,000. That's not an offer we see every day, though you are picking up a base Ryzen 7 5800H spec with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Remember to use promo code SAVE15 at checkout.



(opens in new tab) Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,704 $1,223.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $481 - You're saving close to $500 on this Dell G15 (with that SAVE15 promo code). There are some far superior components in this RT 3060 model. Aside from that GPU step up, you're also picking up 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel i7-11800H processor to boot.



More of today's best gaming laptop deals

If the gaming laptop deals above don't quite suit, you'll find all the latest prices on some of the best Alienware laptops just below as well.

We're also rounding up plenty more RTX 3050 laptop deals and the latest RTX 3060 laptop deals. For something a little more powerful, though, we'd recommend checking out RTX 3070 laptops and RTX 3080 laptop deals as well.