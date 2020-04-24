Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark sequel in the works with a script based on a Guillermo del Toro short story

Grab that comfort blanket and get ready to hide behind it, Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark is getting a sequel.

Deadline reports that director Andre Ovredal is returning for the second movie, and he’s leaving the eponymous book of short stories behind this time. Instead, script-writers Dan and Kevin Hagemen (the scribes behind the surprisingly great The Lego Movie) will find their inspiration in a short story by horror master Guillermo del Toro, who acted as producer on the first movie.

Ovredal impressed audiences with his 2011 found-footage horror Troll Hunter, and looks set to keep bringing nightmares to our screens. Story details for Scary Stories 2 are still tightly under wraps, but following the first films PG-13 rating, we’re expecting more of the same skin-crawling (but family friendly!) Goosebumps-esque hijinks.

The first movie took us back to Halloween of 1968, where Stella (Zoe Colletti) discovers a book full of – you guessed it – scary stories. Only trouble is, when she reads them they come to life. The anthology style has always suited the horror genre, and the unsettling monsters of Scary Stories proved no different. No word yet on if Stella and her friends will be returning for the sequel, or when it might be released, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated.