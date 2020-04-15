Cheap 4K TV sale saves you up to $300

It isn't the first 4K TV sale we've had this year, but the offers from Best Buy right now might be some of the best. In fact, you can get your hands on some excellent pieces of kit from just $250 - discounts go up to $300 in some cases, giving you superb value for money.

One of the better deals in this 4K TV sale is be the 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition for $349.99 instead of $450. That's a saving of $100 on a Ultra-HD panel, one which makes watching apps like Hulu or Disney Plus easy. It's not just for digital services either; plug in an antenna to watch live TV. It also has advanced speakers for better audio and can be controlled with your voice via Alexa.

Next, there's a 43-inch LG 4K TV for $249.99 . Despite only having a discount of $20, it's still a very sound price for such a reputable brand. It's the same story for a 55-inch Samsung 4K TV. That one's dropped $30 to $349.99 , which is a great offer from one of the best names in tech. Its focus on improved color makes for a superior viewing experience, too.

However, one of our favorites would have to be this 65-inch Samsung screen that's dropped by $300 to $799.99 - it's excellent value for a massive TV.

43-inch LG 4K TV (43UM6910PUA) | $249.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

A cheap 4K TV from a very capable manufacturer. It's an LED panel with 4K HDR capabilities, meaning your movies, TV shows, and games will all look their best (particularly if you're using a 4K-ready console).

65-inch Samsung 4K TV (QN65Q60RAFXZA) | $799.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

Now there's a saving. This is a massive LED 4K TV with HDR capabilities, and the discount is equally impressive. You'll get a whopping $300 off a very respectable panel from a very respectable manufacturer.View Deal

55-inch Toshiba 4K TV Fire TV Edition (55LF711U20) | $349.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

This TV offer is well worth considering for its low price alone - getting a 4K screen for less than $300 is good going. Its Alexa features and ease of use are also big selling points worth bearing in mind.

55-inch Samsung 4K TV (UN55NU6900FXZA) | $349.99 at Best Buy (save $30)

Samsung is one of the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so getting a massive 55-inch panel like this for $350 - particularly a 4K HDR one - is an absolute steal. It's a good way to future-proof yourself without breaking the bank.

