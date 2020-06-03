Save up to $500 in a Dell Alienware sale now and bag yourself a gaming PC or laptop deal

Dell often runs price cuts across its gaming machine ranges, and if you're ever after a cheap gaming PC or gaming laptop sale, this can be a good place to begin your search. However, the current Alienware discounts you can currently get over at Dell are very tempting indeed. A saving of $500 off an incredibly powerful laptop? Yes, please. What about $150 off a quality gaming PC? Well then, read on...

We have started off big with a premium laptop that has a hefty price tag, but the quality and value on offer are still present. The Alienware m15 laptops are easy to recommend and are definitely up there when it comes to the best gaming laptops in our opinion thanks to their premium composition, design, and performance. The one on offer today is supremely well-specced and has a saving of $350.

Elsewhere, the Alienware Aurora R8 desktop impresses for value alone and will offer a great-quality build to experience games with. Despite it being replaced by the R9 desktop (read more in our Alienware R9 review), this is still one of the best gaming PCs you can get right now.

The last two models are R1 laptops, but each one offers different packages, the most immediate difference being size: one is a 17-inch behemoth and one is the standard 15.6-inches. They offer savings of $345 and $500 respectively, and the composition of both is incredibly tasty - make no bones about it, these will chew through any game you throw at them. Despite being the ever-so-slightly-older models, these are still great value offerings and I would jump on them myself if I could.

The slightly bigger savings to be had are on the slightly older models, we'll admit, but that's not to say you'll be left behind or scrabbling around on a sub-par machine: these are still some of the best in the business.

Dell's Alienware sale

Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD (2 x 512GBs) | $2,350 $1,999.99 at Dell

This is a gorgeous machine in every way. From the new design and build quality to the performance and sheer power and the selection of components, this will be a centrepiece for any gaming or office setup.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R8 gaming PC | i5-9400 CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,150 $999.99 at Dell

While a little older, the R8s are still excellent gaming PCs. This is a great price for an Alienware machine at the just-below-ray-tracing level. It'll still crunch through anything that you throw at it and you'll have the ability to tinker with it over time too.View Deal

Alienware m17 R1 gaming laptop | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,945 $1,599 at Dell

It's always a pleasure to consider a bigger laptop than the usual size, and getting a 17-inch machine is an incredible purchase to make. This has some really solid specs too and will have you capable of enjoying ray-tracing gaming immediately.

View Deal

Alienware m15 R1 gaming laptop | i7-8750H CPU | RTX 2070 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2,250 $1,749.99 at Dell

While slightly smaller, this variant of the laptop will get you a graphics card that's a step up and a more compact SSD. It's all swings and roundabouts with gaming laptops but this is an excellent configuration for a 15.6 Alienware beast.View Deal

For more deals and recommendations to go with your new tech, make sure you check out the best gaming mouse, the best gaming keyboard, and the best gaming monitor. They'll get you set up in no time. Want to save even more money? Then be sure to check out our other cheap gaming laptop deals.