Save up to $450 in Dell's current gaming PC sale right now: Alienware and more inside

Despite the world being what it is, we can still find some excitement to be had in the form of gaming PC sales and gaming laptop deals. And if you're in need of a brand new machine or want to venture in the rewarding and awesome world of PC gaming then this Dell sale is where you need to be as you can save hundreds of dollars across its massive gaming range.

Dell's gaming PC sale has a range of discounts across models, types, and levels of configuration but there is value to be had if you interrogate the numbers a bit closer than just seeing the initial price tags. While some will look - and are - high in their price, we've picked out a few that are worth a look.

In terms of gaming desktop deals, there are two we like the look of most for value - at either end of the price spectrum. If you can stretch the budget, the Alienware Aurora R9 with an i7 9700K processor, an RTX 2070 Super graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a whopping 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD storage combo can be yours for $1,799.99 - a hefty saving of $450! We had this machine ( or a variant of it) in to test relatively recently and Ben really liked it; her you can read his full Alienware Aurora R9 review.

At the other end of the scale, there's a great entry-level option in the shape of a Dell G5 gaming desktop built around a 1660TI graphics card, but that also features an i5 9400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD is up for grabs at $769.99 - a saving of $115.

Dell gaming PC sale

Alienware Aurora R9 gaming PC | i7 9700K CPU | RTX 2070 Super GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,799.99 at Dell

A very, very competent build that comes out of Dell's gaming nutbars Alienware. This will handle anything you throw at it and then some - that massive storage is a great bonus too. And you get a saving of $450!View Deal

Dell G5 gaming PC | i5 9400 CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 1TB HDD | $769.99 at Dell

A value-busting, underrated gaming machine. The centerpiece is undoubtedly the 1660Ti graphics card, with a few compromises thrown but all in all, for that price, it's a good PC.View Deal

If you're after a portable powerhouse we've highlighted an Alienware laptop and a Dell gaming laptop for your consideration. They have similar (but not identical) specs but both represent great value options depending on how premium you want your gaming machine to be.

The Alienware m15 laptop is the latest model and has a 1080p 15.6 screen; an i5-HH CPU; an RTX 2060 graphics card; 16GB of RAM; and a 512GB SSD. All for $1,499.99, which saves you a whopping $414 off the list price. The Dell is built around the same size, graphics card, RAM, and processor, but throws in a dual storage setup comprising of a 128GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. It won't have all the bells and whistles of the Alienware but is seriously tempting at a price of $1,279.99 (a saving of $275).

I am a big fan of the former machine giving the laptop high praise in my Alienware m15 review, though recognizing its usual price makes it unaffordable for most. So, I know that a deal like this one highlighted today on that laptop is great value.

Alienware m15 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,499.99 at Dell

A premium laptop that's got a big ol' discount on it - a whopping $414. This will bag you a laptop of the latest iteration of Alienware's m15 range and it has all the hallmarks of a true gaming powerhouse. This is a great machine.View Deal

Dell G7 15 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,279.99 at Dell

If you can't quite stretch to the Alienware premium then this offering from Dell's own G gaming range is a fine offering. Built around offering an affordable way into ray-tracing with the 2060 graphics card it doesn't really compromise on its other components either, meaning there's great value here.View Deal

While the laptops offer portable, future-proof power the PCs will be good to tinker and alter over their lifespans as well, which is a great thing to bear in mind for longevity and flexibility down the road.

If you want to see your other options for PCs, check out our take on the best gaming PCs going. If you prefer to go portable, head on over to the best gaming laptops here.