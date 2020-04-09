Take advantage of this cheap 4K TV sale at Best and save up to $170 on some quality screens

There's nothing like a 4K TV sale, and they're coming thick and fast in 2020. And this is just such a tv sale: Best Buy has got some very tempting screens in the $250 - $350 range. With a lot of us stuck inside at the moment, giving the whole household opportunities to catch up on TV backlogs, play games, or even to use screens for work means this 4K TV sale is pretty timely.

4K TV sale: See more at Best Buy

One of the better deals in this 4K TV sale is be the 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition for $279.99 instead of $450. That's a saving of $170 on a Ultra-HD panel, one which makes watching apps like Hulu or Disney Plus easy. It's not just for digital services either; plug in an antenna to watch live TV. It also has advanced speakers for better audio and can be controlled with your voice via Alexa.

Next, there's a 43-inch LG 4K TV for $249.99 . Despite only having a discount of $20, it's still a very sound price for such a reputable brand. It's the same story for a 55-inch Samsung 4K TV. That one's dropped $30 to $349.99 , which is a great offer from one of the best names in tech. Its focus on improved color makes for a superior viewing experience, too.

4K TV sale

55-inch Toshiba 4K TV Fire TV Edition (55LF711U20) | $279.99 at Best Buy (save $170)

This TV offer is well worth considering for its low price alone - getting a 4K screen for less than $300 is good going. Its Alexa features and ease of use are also big selling points worth bearing in mind.

43-inch LG 4K TV (43UM6910PUA) | $249.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

A cheap 4K TV from a very capable manufacturer. It's an LED panel with 4K HDR capabilities, meaning your movies, TV shows, and games will all look their best (particularly if you're using a 4K-ready console).

55-inch Samsung 4K TV (UN55NU6900FXZA) | $349.99 at Best Buy (save $30)

Samsung is one of the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so getting a massive 55-inch panel like this for $350 - particularly a 4K HDR one - is an absolute steal. It's a good way to future-proof yourself without breaking the bank.

4K TV sale: See the full range at Best Buy

If you want more offers, don't forget to check out the best gaming TVs - it's chock-full of offers and advice on the world's most impressive screens. You can also grab something to watch on it with one of these Disney Plus bundles.