Save up to 85% in the Xbox game sale: Assassin's Creed, Control, Call of Duty, and more reduced

How about some fantastic Xbox game deals to kick off your weekend? You can currently save 85% or more on Xbox One and Xbox Series X games, including an Assassin's Creed bundle that includes Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins for 65% less than normal. There are plenty of titles on offer, so give them a quick browse via the link below.

While some entries are perennially on offer, there are some really great discounts to be had with this Xbox Deals Unlocked sale. For example, the excellent couch co-op experience It Takes Two has dropped in price by 25%, while Breath of the Wild-esque adventure game Immortals: Fenyx Rising is now $29.99 instead of $60.

There are some other good deals worth shouting about too. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has dropped to $35.99, and Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition is $39.99 instead of a cool $100. Battlefield V is 85% off at just $5.99!

We've listed some of our favorite offers below. You can also browse more offers on hardware and accessories via the Microsoft Store Deals Unlocked page.

Xbox Deals Unlocked

Assassin's Creed bundle (Valhalla, Odyssey, Origins) | $160 $55.99 at Xbox.com

If you haven't tried the latest Assassin's Creed trilogy of games, this is the perfect opportunity - these massive action-RPGs are available for 65% less than normal via the Deals Unlocked sale. Want Valhalla by itself? No worries, the Gold Edition is currently $59.99 instead of $100.

It Takes Two (Digital Edition) | $40 $29.99 at Xbox.com

This delightful couch co-op game is a must-have, and any fans of cooperative experiences need it in their collection. A puzzle adventure starring a couple turned into dolls by magic, it's the ultimate expression of teamwork.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | $60 $35.99 at Xbox.com

The most recent Call of Duty has tumbled by 40% in price, so now's the time to get on it if you were hoping to play the FPS for less. Because its multiplayer mode is still going strong, there's plenty of reason to get involved beyond the campaign.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising | $60 $29.99 at Xbox.com

Immortals is basically Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Xbox, and you know what? We're not complaining. It's surprisingly good, so make the most of this opportunity to grab it for less - the game has been reduced by 50% overall.

