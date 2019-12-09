Save up to 30% on these cool Nintendo Switch skin and screen protector sets right now

If you picked up a cheap deal on one of the best Nintendo Switch bundles over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, then you'll now probably be on the lookout for some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories to augment, personalise and really make your Switch setup. Well, to sate that need and just in time for Christmas you can grab some of Controller Gear's officially licensed skins and screen protector sets on the cheap at Amazon right now and save up to 30 percent.

There's a decent range on offer but there are some standouts that we like the most. There's a bright and cheerful Pikachu themed one that will complement your new copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield very nicely indeed. Or you can team the new instalment of Luigi's Mansion with a dungarees-themed design that almost drapes over your Switch. And for those Zelda fans, there's an exquisite Breath of the Wild-inspired design going. All of these are $13.99 right now, which is 30 percent off their normal 20 buck price tag.

A couple of them aren't in stock for a few days but you can still order now and capitalise on the offer, and you'll still get them by Christmas - thus, making them a great Christmas gift for yourself or any Switch fans in your life. Team these slick customisations with a contender for the best case for Nintendo Switch and you'll have a nicely customised and protected console that is truly your own.

Zelda 'Sheikah Slate' Nintendo Switch skin and screen protector set | just $13.99 at Amazon (save $6)

This is a cool design and really evokes the artistry that is in the Zelda games. A perfect Switch companion.

Post Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's not been too much to shout about Switch bundle-wise, but the deal below on the console plus some Amazon credit is probably one of the best cheap Nintendo Switch deals going right now. Given that Nintendo hardware and software holds value relentlessly and very well, almost anything thrown in extra is worth a look.

