Save up to 20% on The Horus Heresy - Age of Darkness Warhammer starter set

Some tidy discounts are starting to appear for new The Horus Heresy - Age of Darkness Warhammer starter set, and you can save up to 20% ahead of the box's launch this June 18.

For US readers, The Horus Heresy - Age of Darkness is currently sitting at $254.15 on Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of the full $299 sticker price found via the official Games Workshop listing. Meanwhile, UK shoppers can get a tasty 20% reduction on the starter set. That's because the Warhammer wargame is now £143.14 via Wayland Games (opens in new tab) rather than the standard cost of £180. Not bad for one of the more highly anticipated board games of the year.

(opens in new tab) The Horus Heresy - Age of Darkness | $299 $254.15 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Releases June 18 - This pack normally costs $299, so being able to snatch it up for just under $255 is something of a bargain. This offer comes with free shipping, so even though there's a chance it might arrive slightly later (the delivery date is estimated between June 17 - 21), you're getting a good deal overall.



UK price: £180 £143.14 at Wayland Games (opens in new tab)



In terms of scale, The Horus Heresy - Age of Darkness is much grander than the likes of the Kill Team: Starter Set. Announced back in March during AdeptiCon, this pack contains 40 Space Marine Legionaries clad in Mark VI Power Armour, a customizable Contemptor Dreadnought mech, two Praetors (one for each of the box's factions), 10 Terminators, and a Spartan tank. It's an impressive array of multi-part plastic builds that can be used to represent any Legion, and it includes everything you need to play. Even when we count the space dwarves (yes, the Squats really are returning to Warhammer 40,000) and fresh details on new Chaos Space Marines, it's one of the more exciting reveals of the last year.

More should be on the way in coming years, too; because this is a relaunch of the game, reinforcements and new units are probably a guarantee. There are already a fair few available via Games Workshop offshoot Forge World, after all, and Primarch miniatures (representing leaders of the age) have been available for a while.

