Squats really are returning to Warhammer 40,000 after all

Warhammer 40,000 is getting a new Squats army in 2022, and the first model has been revealed to tease the faction. Details are scarce at this point, but a full unveiling of 'The Leagues of Votann' is promised in a few months' time.

Even though the Squats (otherwise known as 'Kin') were teased as an April Fools gag, it turns out this isn't a joke after all - Games Workshop really is developing a full faction for Warhammer 40K. That means we can expect a Codex and a force Warhammer Community describes as powered by "ancient technology… including some infamous advances the Imperium would consider extremely heretical". Once they're out in the wild, it's possible that we'll start seeing The Leagues of Votann in some of the best board games like Kill Team or Warhammer Quest, too.

Because Squats are a sci-fi spin on fantasy dwarves of the Tolkien variety, their affinity for invention isn't all that surprising. In the 40K universe, this is justified as a holdover from humanity's golden age before the galactic civil war (speaking of which, the Horus Heresy is getting a new edition in 2022 as well). To be precise, the Leagues of Votann are an offshoot of humanity that was 'long lost' until now, and they're bringing mankind's forgotten tech back with them.

(Image credit: Warhammer Community)

From the single model that's been shown off so far, The Leagues of Votann seem as if they'll be heavily armored and armed as a result. The trooper in question was sporting cybernetic enhancements to their eye and feet, for example, so this may be a way of customizing individuals within your unit with specific bonuses.

Don't think being cousins of humanity will make them allies of the Imperium, though. The press release describes them as having "an uneasy relationship with the Imperium of Man", so you're all good if you want to use them to beat the stuffing out of Space Marines.

While we've gotten a couple of Squat miniatures for the likes of Necromunda over the past few years, there hasn't been a full army in decades. In-universe, this was justified by Squat homeworlds being consumed by Tyranid hives (thus making nomads out of the remainder). However, with the introduction of The Leagues of Votann, it would appear that they weren't all wiped out. We'll have to wait and see how they differ from what's been on shelves before, but it seems as if this is an entirely new group.

