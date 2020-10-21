Save over 40% in this Dungeons and Dragons sale, including Curse of Strahd Revamped

You can currently get over 40% off books and dice in this Dungeons and Dragons sale, including savings on the latest releases - the Curse of Strahd Revamped and Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. If you wanted to start playing D&D or add to your collection, now's the time.

Originally discounted as a part of Amazon Prime Day, these offers are still going strong as outlets ramp up for the Black Friday deals event this November. However, that doesn't mean you should hang around. This Dungeons and Dragons sale is providing reductions on almost every book, so you may not get a better chance to save money than this.

For example, the premium Curse of Strahd Revamped boxset (which only came out October 20) has tumbled in price to $57.50 on Amazon US instead of $100. The UK version has also had its price slashed, falling to £63.84 on Amazon UK - a saving of 17%. Equally, Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden is just $29.97 on Amazon US and £33.37 on Amazon in the UK.

Explorer's Guide to Wildemount has been discounted as well, falling to $24.70 on Amazon US and £29.51 in the UK. Meanwhile, the Dungeon Master's Guide (an essential book for anyone hoping to run their own game) has fallen by 33% in the US and 20% in the UK.

We've rounded up the best offers below, and will add more as and when we find them.

Curse of Strahd Revamped | $100 $57.50 at Amazon US / £78 £63.84 at Amazon UK

This premium re-release of the classic adventure gets you the Curse of Strahd campaign book, a Tarokka deck and the means to read it, a monster and NPC booklet, handouts, a unique DM screen, postcards, a map, and a special coffin case. At almost $50 off in the US and 17% less in the UK, it's a bargain.

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden | $50 $29.97 at Amazon US / £38 £33.37 at Amazon UK

The latest D&D campaign has seen a fairly hefty price drop in the US and the UK; in North America, it's tumbled down by an eye-catching 40%. This one allows you to explore the dangerous and icy north of Faerun, all while adding some survival horror to your adventure. Considering the fact that it's only a month old, that reduction is a total steal.

Player's Handbook | $50 $27.73 at Amazon US / £33.72 at Amazon UK

For those who are new to Dungeons and Dragons, the Player's Handbook is an must-buy product. It expands upon character creation, classes, and more covered in the free basic rules, and it provides a load more detail on gameplay in general. That includes everything from activities between adventures to building a settlement for you and your party.

Monster Manual | $50 $27.49 at Amazon US / £39 £34.22 at Amazon UK

The Monster Manual is another essential buy if you're going to be running your own games - it gives you a load of cool creatures to choose from, and they range from classic undead to more unusual choices like the owlbear. It's a great place to start, particularly if you're new to Dungeons and Dragons.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set | $170 $91.64 at Amazon

Want to start playing D&D? This is the ultimate bundle. It comes with the Player's Handbook that teaches you how to play, the Dungeon Master's Guide for creating your own campaigns, and the Monster Manual for nasty critters to fight. It also has special foil covers, a slipcase, and a dungeon master's screen. At a massive $78 less than normal, it's a real bargain. Sadly, it's not discounted in the UK - it's still £89.99 on Amazon UK.

Mythic Odysseys of Theros | $50 $29.97 at Amazon / £38 £27.62 at Amazon UK

As one of the more recent D&D books, seeing Mythic Odysseys of Theros get its price cut by 40% is a welcome surprise. It's not an opportunity to miss, either. This is a fascinating tome stuffed with lore and adventure ideas, so we'd recommend giving it a go while it's cheap.

Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus | $50 $29.99 at Amazon US / £39 £29.27 at Amazon UK

If you're intrigued by the new Baldur's Gate video game, it may interest you to know that this official D&D campaign book takes you to the same location. Considering all the cool plotlines and additions inside - including post-apocalyptic war machines, like some sort of fantasy Mad Max - it's good value.

D&D Art & Arcana: A Visual History| $50 $27.49 at Amazon US / £35 £24.79 at Amazon UK

Although you aren't going to find new playable classes or locations in this art book, you will find a compelling look at the history of D&D. It takes you all the way from its wargame beginnings in 1974 to the modern day, and it's a great coffee table book for those who love to roll dice.

Polyhedral dice bundle (5 sets) with pouches | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon US

If you want to get more than enough dice for your entire party, this is the offer for you. You're getting five sets of seven polyhedral dice, and each one has its own distinct look to go with a pouch. A bargain.

Antique iron-styled metal dice | $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon US

This dice set is a little pricier, but it's definitely one of the nicest we've seen; it's like they've been found in a treasure chest somewhere, which is only fitting. Perfect for your tabletop games, D&D or otherwise.

Faux-leather and velvet dice tray | $12.99 $7.99 at Amazon US

Keeping your dice from tumbling everywhere is a constant battle, so this tray is a godsend. The sides snap together to make sure your rolls don't wander off the table.

What should you prioritise? If you're new to all this, we'd generally suggest hitting the Dungeons and Dragons Essentials Kit before pivoting to the Player's Handbook. Alongside the basic rules, the latter gives details on player classes and backgrounds, not to mention spells - everything you need to create a character in one of the best tabletop RPGs, basically. As for veterans, it's a great opportunity to check out new adventures like Icewind Dale or Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus.

Don't forget about Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, either. The upcoming book isn't out until November, but you can get it for $29.97 at Amazon US (40% less) or £33.84 instead of £39 at Amazon UK. This new supplement is set to make some of the biggest changes to D&D since 5th edition arrived back in 2014, so it's definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Worried you won't have anyone to play with in person? Don't panic, you can find out how to play D&D online in our dedicated guide.

Want something to break the ice with your gaming group? don't forget about the best board games or the best card games.