Save $8 on Super Mario Maker 2 for Switch and embrace your inner Miyamoto

Nintendo games go on sale about once in a blue moon (or angry sun), so if you've been holding out on picking up a copy of Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch, this Amazon deal may be the best you find for a long time. Right now you can pick up a physical copy of Super Mario Maker 2 for $51.98 on Amazon , a rare discount of $8.01 off its standard price of $59.99. Considering the fact that there are 100 quality Mario levels built-in, coupled with an unlimited supply of weird and wonderful creations from the player community, that's a pretty nice price.

Super Mario Maker 2 is a sequel to the original Mario creation suite on Wii U, but you don't need to have any familiarity with the first game to start playing and creating with the sequel in minutes. The game is broken down into three parts: a campaign mode where you play the aforementioned Nintendo-made levels and do jobs for a bunch of silly construction Toads, a level creator where you build your own courses out of parts from all across Mario history, and an online course browser that lets you play other people's creations alone or in multiplayer.

Even if you don't typically mess with level creators in other games, you owe your latent creative side a chance to play around with Super Mario Maker 2's course creator. If your brainstorms come up blank, you'll still have plenty to play as players around the world submit their own creations - check out our guide to the best Super Mario Maker 2 levels for a place to get started.

Super Mario Maker 2 | $51.98 at Amazon, was $59.99

This one game could keep you busy for years as you play Nintendo's levels, build your own, and play through community creations, so saving a chunk of change is a nice bonus.