Save $70 on the Sony WH1000XM4 - the best noise-canceling, wireless headphones

The Black Friday deals are starting early, and this saving on Sony's best wireless, noise-canceling headphones is worth grabbing. Right now you can get the latest version of this ear candy for $278, that's a 21% saving worth $72. The deal applies to both the black and silver color options of the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones, which come with cutting edge AI, Bluetooth, and 30 hours of battery life.

The headphones pack in everything you'd expect from the latest Sony product. Touch controls, Amazon's Alexa assistant built in, and a new addition for this latest version, the brand's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo. Five built-in microphones make sure you sound clear when calling family and friends to brag about the great deal you just scored, and if you really want to spell it out for them, your battery will last around 30 hours, but in a pinch, you can get five hours with just a ten minute charge.

Sony WH1000XM4/S Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear Headphones With Mic and Voice Control, Silver | $349.99 $278.00 at Amazon

The latest and greatest Sony noise-canceling headphones, in a slick silver.

View Deal

Sony WH1000XM4/S Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Wireless Over-Ear Headphones With Mic and Voice Control, Black | $349.99 $278.00 at Amazon

The latest and greatest Sony noise-canceling headphones, in a beautiful black.

View Deal

