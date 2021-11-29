Save $25 on the brilliant Roccat Pyro in this great Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deal

If you’re hunting for a great Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deal, the Roccat Pyro Mechanical RGB is on Amazon with a $25 discount - which sees its price drop from $99.99 to $74.99.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this keyboard, which would suit any of the best gaming PCs you might have spotted elsewhere - either via our list or among the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. Not only is the Roccat Pyro one of the best Cyber Monday gaming keyboards on sale right now, but it was also named the best budget keyboard in our best gaming keyboards roundups earlier this year.

And it’s easy to see why, with its sleek design, its wide range of customization options, and its responsive and snappy RGB mechanical design. Durability-wise, you’re also looking at 50 million keystrokes per switch, which is as tough as they come!

