Save $21 on a Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse at Best Buy right now

It's the most wonderful time of the year if you're on the prowl for a new gaming mouse, especially if you're a Razer fan. Best Buy is currently offering a discount of $21 off the sticker price on the Razer DeathAdder V2, pushing what was already a very affordable mouse for the money squarely into impulse-buy territory. The new DeathAdder is the workhorse of the entire Razer line, but Best Buy is also running discounts on two more of the best Razer mice .

Razer DeathAdder V2 has a high spot locked in on our guide to the best gaming mouse because it's accurate, reliable, and comfortable. It subtly improves on the first DeathAdder without reinventing the features and form factor that helped make it a favorite for its many years on the market. If you're looking for a purpose-built gaming mouse that's focused on solid fundamentals, you can't do much better than a DeathAdder V2 - assuming you're right-handed, anyway. Be sure to check out our dedicated guide to the best left-handing gaming mouse if you're not.

Meanwhile, the two models of Basilisk for sale on Best Buy both offer even more customization options, with 11 programmable buttons and adjustable scroll wheel resistance. Pick the V2 if you want the latest and don't mind plugging in, or go with the X if you prefer wireless convenience.

Razer gaming mice deals at Best Buy

Razer DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse: $69.99 $48.99 at Best Buy (save $21)

If all you know is a) you want a gaming mouse and b) you're right-handed, you can stop reading here and just buy the DeathAdder V2. It's the latest version of one of the best gaming mice of all time, and getting it for under $50 is a steal.

Razer Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse: $79.99 $54.99 at Best Buy (save $25)

If you prefer to customize your gaming gear until it's perfect for your specific setup, you could opt for the Basilisk V2 instead. As long as you don't mind wires, this is your best bet for $25 off.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse: $59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy (save $22)

Keep the accuracy and low latency and lose the wires, with up to 285 hours of battery life on a single charge. Coming in just under $40, this is a perfect gift for the burgeoning PC gamer in your life.

