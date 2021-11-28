Save big on this RTX 3060 Alienware Aurora R10 thanks to one of our favorite Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

The Cyber Monday gaming PC deals are here, and they're offering great prices on some of our favorite machines. That latest comes in the form of the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10, which has an RTX 3060 under the hood and is now priced at $1,322.99 at Dell. However, stock's running out at this price point, so get in there quickly if you're after this powerful PC.

The Ryzen Edition build was priced just over $1,700, which means you're saving almost $400 in today's Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. That's pretty impressive considering this rig features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and a snazzy black chassis to hold everything together.

For a little bit more money, you can also grab the Alienware Aurora R12, which is on sale now at Dell for only $1,371.99 (down from $1,980), with that machine featuring the RTX 3060-Ti. The "Ti" version of the graphics card is a little bit more powerful, so if you have the money, it may be worth the upgrade, though the overall build is slightly different – the R12 has an Intel i7 core rather than Ryzen one. You can find further details on both down below.

Whichever machine you end up going for, you're no doubt getting one of the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals around – and we have rounded up even more deals at the bottom of this piece.

Today's best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

Alienware Aurora R10 | $1,710 $1,322.99 at Dell

Save $387 - One of the better price reductions we've seen on the Ryzen Edition build. While it's a little pricier than some RTX 3060 PCs, you're getting fantastic build quality in a small form factor. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.



Alienware Aurora R12 | $1,980 $1,371.99 at Dell

Save $608 - An Intel build instead of Ryzen, this is one of the more competitively priced RTX 3060 Ti rigs and it benefits from stellar hardware and craftsmanship. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.

More of today's best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals deals

Want to know the other best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals? We have you covered. Below, we're found some of the other deals currently available across the internet, and they are well worth checking out.

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

