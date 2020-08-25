Save 14% on everything right now at Dell UK in a far-reaching PC and laptop sale

PC and gaming machine shoppers won't be strangers to Dell sales, but ones in the UK as decent as this are somewhat rare beasts. For anyone looking to get a new portable or static machine for play and for work then these machines are great contenders, and this Dell offer means you can take an extra 14% off a vast range of machines simply by using the code SAVE14 or AW14 at check out - the latter for Dell's Alienware products.

Any opportunity to invest in something that'll last a fair while, and will have you covered for work and play, is a good move and this Dell sale is a great means to do exactly that. The absolutely cracking deals are present but you have to hunt them down a bit - as we've done by highlighting a couple that, after the extra 14% off, will be pretty good offerings.

First up there is a decent gaming PC option that will be a tremendous every day working from home machine too. Even more so as it comes with a FREE monitor chucked in too. This Dell G5 gaming desktop built around a 1660Ti graphics card will go down to £1,134.34 after using the code SAVE14. One of Alienware's premium gaming machines can be had for less too, with an R2 model powered by an RTX 2060 graphics card, an i7-9750H processor, and that sports a glorious 4K screen dropping to £1,633.14 after code AW14. Lastly, if you're not too bothered about a gaming-focused machine, then one of Dell's premium XPS 13 laptops is worthy of consideration. One of their leanest variants - which still sports a brand-new 10th-generation Intel processor - drops to £945.14 after applying the code SAVE14.

The main thing here might be to dive in and have a look around to see if anything catches your eye in particular - the 14% discount can be applied to a whole host of machines, and is simply attained and used by popping in SAVE14 or AW14 at checkout.

Dell G5 5090 gaming PC | i7 9700 CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | + FREE monitor | £1.395.27 £1,134.34 at Dell UK

Get this price by using code SAVE14 at checkout.

A value-busting little gaming machine from Dell. The centerpiece is undoubtedly that 1660Ti graphics card, with a few compromises happening around it, but all in all, with a free monitor (and for that price), it's a decent proposition.

Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop | 15.6" 4K | i7-9750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £1,899.99 £1,633.14 at Dell UK

Get this price by using code AW14 at checkout.

This has everything you need to enjoy games at excellent levels of play - though you will have to take on the balance between 4K resolution and graphical detail as the 2060 card won't be able to handle 4K gaming at smooth framerates or high detail levels.

Dell XPS 13 laptop | 13" 1080p | i5-10210U CPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £1,118.99 £945.14 at Dell UK

Get this price by using code SAVE14 at checkout.

If you're looking for a premium laptop from Dell, that's not got that gaming edge (and extra cost) then applying the 14% saving to this lean XPS machine is a great move. For work and home use, there are few better laptops.

These span the spectrum but all will be worth it for work and play. Plus, they are from a trusted manufacturer, and they will have a minimum one year warranty. The PC will be good to tinker with over time as well.

