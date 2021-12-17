Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum face off against Daniel Radcliffe in The Lost City trailer

The first trailer for The Lost City has arrived – and it looks like a wild ride.

Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, the reclusive author of romance adventure novels, while Channing Tatum is Alan, the model who appears on the covers of all her books as the embodiment of the stories' fictional hero.

While on a promotional tour with Alan for her new book, titled The Lost City of D, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe). He thinks she can lead him to the treasure of the ancient lost city mentioned in the novel.

The trailer sees Alan set off to rescue her from deep in the jungle, wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the covers of books. The movie also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang. Plus, there's a cameo from Brad Pitt, which you can see in the trailer.

Bullock most recently starred in the Netflix movie The Unforgivable, about a woman trying to rebuild her life about being released from 20 years in prison. She's also set to re-team with Pitt for the action thriller Bullet Train, which is set for release in July 2022. Tatum, meanwhile, is set to make his directorial debut next year with the comedy movie Dog, which he also stars in.