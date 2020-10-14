Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 just came out and you can get it for $30 off for Amazon Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 hasn't even been out for two weeks yet, and it's already one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals you can find - especially if you're on the lookout for a Prime Day Smartwatch deal. You'll get $30 off both sizes and all stocked colors just for the trouble of waiting a couple weeks.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is available in two sizes, which allows it to look good and fit well on a wide range of wrists. The device itself is powered by Samsung's proprietary Tizen OS, which helps improve battery life while linking up with your Android phone to support a variety of notifications, health monitoring, and fitness tracking.

If you're not sold on the Apple Watch (or the various Android alternatives), Samsung's offering is at least worth considering. There's over 50,000 watch faces on offer and Samsung says it has "military-grade" durability, hopefully at least enough for most of us that aren't in the armed forces.

Samsung makes the Watch 3 in three attractive colors – Silver, Bronze, and Black – ensuring it blends into whatever your preferred style is. LTE is also on offer for the more expensive models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | 41mm | Silver, Bronze, or Black | $399.99 $369 at Amazon

The smaller of the Watch 3 sizes is also the cheapest on offer here, but that doesn't mean it's the worse model. In fact, basically everything else about the Watch 3 is identical, bar slightly less battery life due to its smaller size. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | 45mm | Silver or Black | $429.99 $399 at Amazon

The 45mm version is slightly more expensive but does come with additional battery life. The rest is the same, offering Bluetooth, LTE, GPS, and a range of other high-end features found in competitor watches. Or if you're in the UK, it's £370 at Amazon today.View Deal

So, if you're looking to upgrade your existing smartwatch or take the plunge into the world of connected accessories, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is a great choice, especially as it's basically brand new with $30 off.