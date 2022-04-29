Sam Raimi says Doctor Strange 2 will "satisfy WandaVision fans"

Marvel has released a new Doctor Strange 2 featurette ahead of the film's May 6 release – and this one spotlights the return of everyone's favorite witch, Wanda Maximoff.

The short clip, which can be viewed above, includes commentary from Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, producer Kevin Feige, and director Sam Raimi. "We wanted to satisfy the WandaVision fans," Raimi explains. "And take them to the next level with the character they love."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness picks up where WandaVision left off, on a painful cliffhanger that saw a grieving Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch give up the family she magically recreated and finally accept her loss. After Strange casts a forbidden spell and opens a portal he cannot close, he goes to Wanda for help and asks what she knows about the multiverse. As Wanda is able to harness chaos magic and alter reality, she might be Strange's only hope of saving the world.

The sequel expands Wanda's character...and also introduces her in a terrifying zombie form. In the fifth episode of What If...?, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first official animated series, Strange, Wanda, and the rest of the Avengers are afflicted by a virus that turns them into half-dead creatures. Since it's likely that Strange and Wanda will visit other universes in the new film, it's also possible that the pair may come across one where the virus exists.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6.