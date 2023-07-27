Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell has a new film coming this year – and it sounds like everyone's next obsession.

Per IndieWire, Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi are set to star in the film, titled Saltburn. It's described as "a wicked tale of privilege and desire" and billed as arthouse project, drama, suspense, and comedy, which is an intriguing mix. Fennell both wrote and directed the film.

The synopsis promises dark academia delights: "Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family's sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten."

Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, and Archie Madekwe will co-star, while Fennell, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara will produce – the film hails from Amazon Studios, MGM, MRC, and Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment. Saltburn will get a limited release on November 4, followed by an expansion on December 1.

Perennial internet favorites Elordi and Keoghan starring together in a tantalizing project like this is enough to grab our attention, but throw in the director who brought us the edgy feminist tale Promising Young Woman? That sounds like the perfect recipe for a film no one will be able to stop talking about. Sign us up for opening night.

Fennell can currently be seen as discontinued pregnant doll Midge – yes, really – in Barbie, which, hand in hand with Oppenheimer, has been sweeping the box office.

