Sackboy: A Big Adventure pre-orders include Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima outfits

If you pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Special Editions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure, you'll get access to several costumes themed around other big PlayStation franchises.

Firstly, there's the outfit resembling Death Stranding's Sam Porter Bridges just below, revealed by Kojima Productions. Pre-order either of the two upgraded versions of Sumo Digital's new adventure on the PS4 or PS5, and you'll be able to make Sackboy look a little bit like Norman Reedus.

Get this amazing Sam costume when you buy the Sackboy: A Big Adventure DDE or Special Edition! To Pre-Order visit: https://t.co/zKddL2iLLs pic.twitter.com/18wSRmqKmKNovember 4, 2020

Elsewhere Bend Studio revealed that you'll also nab a Days Gone-themed outfit for Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Pre-order the aforementioned upgraded editions on either system, and you can dress up as Deacon St. John. There's something about Sackboy with a beard that doesn't sit quite right with me, though.

Get this incredibly cute Deacon St. John costume when you buy the Sackboy: A Big Adventure DDE or Special Edition!Pre-order: https://t.co/d1sLTOyxZoFollow for updates: @LittleBigPlanet #DaysGone #SackboyABigAdventure pic.twitter.com/gChnFEJ28NNovember 4, 2020

Finally, Sucker Punch revealed that there's a Ghost of Tsushima-themed skin as a pre-order for Sumo's game. You can dress Sackboy up as the ghostly samurai Jin while playing through Sackboy: A Big Adventure, as a third pre-order bonus for the Digital Deluxe and Special Editions of the game.

The Special Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition of Sackboy: A Big Adventure will include this Jin costume from #GhostOfTsushima!Follow @LittleBigPlanet for more info, or go here to pre-order: https://t.co/6dXFTMmrf8 pic.twitter.com/My502jk0VzNovember 4, 2020

That's three pre-order outfits for Sackboy in his new game, all themed around big PlayStation-exclusive franchises. But that's not all: the Special Edition of the game comes with an adorable plush of the titular character, but you might have trouble getting your hands on it.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure launches next week on November 12, for both the PS4 and the PS5. If you've pre-ordered the game in the UK for the PS5, there's a good chance it could turn up a week before the console actually launches.

If you're still trying to pre-order a PS5 before Sony's next-gen console launches next week, head over to our PS5 pre-orders guide for an up-to-date list of retailers with current stock.