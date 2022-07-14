Barbie movie's Ken has "no money, no job, no car", according to Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling has revealed that his version of Ken is "going through some stuff" in Barbie.

"That Ken life is even harder than the Gray Man life, I think," Gosling said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), referring to his upcoming Netflix action thriller. "Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff."

Plot details of the movie are otherwise being kept tightly under wraps, and Gosling is keeping things vague. He added: "It’s not what you think it is, unless it is. And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is."

Margot Robbie is playing Barbie alongside Gosling's Ken. The movie's supporting cast includes Will Ferrell, who's playing the CEO of a toy company (that may or may not be Barbie manufacturer Mattel), along with Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, and more.

Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig and it's her first movie since 2019's Little Women. She made her solo directorial debut in 2017 with Lady Bird, which starred Saoirse Ronan in the title role and earned her a nomination for Best Director at the Oscars. Gerwig also co-wrote the Barbie script with her frequent collaborator and real-life partner Noah Baumbach.

Barbie is set to hit the big screen on July 21, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming movies that we think should be on your radar.